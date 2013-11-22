BRIEF-Horizon says Par Pharmaceuticals withdraws application to market generic Rayos

Nov 22 Horizon Pharma Inc : * Notified by counsel for Par pharmaceutical that Par elected to withdraw ANDA

with the FDA for a generic version of Rayos * On October 22 filed suit in district court of New Jersey against Par in

response to a paragraph IV patent certification * Lawsuit alleges Par infringed co's patents by filing ANDA to market generic

versions of Rayos prior to expiration of patents-SEC filing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage