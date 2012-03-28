UPDATE 1-Horizon Pharma sues Par Pharma over arthritis drug patent

U2 is sued for allegedly stealing song for 'Achtung Baby'
Feb 28 A British songwriter and guitarist has sued U2, claiming the band stole one of his works for a song on its blockbuster 1991 album "Achtung Baby."
* Horizon's patent on Duexis expires July 18, 2026
* Shares up 5 pct in extended trade
March 28 Drugmaker Horizon Pharma Inc said it filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Par Pharmaceutical Inc, seeking to block a generic version of its arthritis tablet Duexis.
In the lawsuit, Horizon alleged Par infringed its patent on the drug when it filed with the U.S. health regulator to get approval for a copy of Duexis.
Horizon Pharma's patent on Duexis expires on July 18, 2026. The drug competes with Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Orencia.
Shares of Horizon Pharma jumped as much as 5 percent to $3.70 in extended trade. They closed at $3.54 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
Feb 28 A British songwriter and guitarist has sued U2, claiming the band stole one of his works for a song on its blockbuster 1991 album "Achtung Baby."
* Staff and guests showed "personal courage" during attack (Adds quotes, detail)
Feb 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Tuesday said that 2017 would be another year of transition with revenues falling as much as 8 percent amid drug price pressure and fewer prescriptions.