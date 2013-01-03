UPDATE 1-Hormel to buy Unilever's Skippy peanut butter

Jan 3 Hormel Foods Corp, the maker of
Spam canned ham, said it will acquire the Skippy peanut butter
business from Unilever Plc for about $700
million to expand its non-meat business.
The Skippy brand, launched in 1932, will modestly add to
Hormel's fiscal 2013 results and add between 13 and 17 cents per
share to 2014 earnings, the company said.
"(Skippy) allows us to grow our branded presence in the
center of the store with a non-meat protein product and it
reinforces our balanced portfolio," said Hormel Chief Executive
Jeffrey Ettinger.
The deal includes Unilever's Skippy manufacturing facilities
in Little Rock, Arkansas and Weifang, China, Unilever said.
Barclays is serving as exclusive financial adviser to
Hormel.
Shares of the company closed at $32.01 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.