UPDATE 1-Hormel Foods to buy organic meat company Applegate

(Adds details, background, shares)
May 26 Hormel Foods Corp said it would
buy natural and organic meat processor Applegate Farms LLC for
about $775 million to cater to an increasing demand for food
free of antibiotics, hormones and artificial additives.
Shares of Hormel, the maker of Spam lunch meat, rose 3.3
percent in extended trading on Tuesday.
Major food companies are trying to shed artificial additives
from their well-known brands to create healthier products.
Larger rival Tyson Foods Inc said in April it plans
to end the use of human antibiotics in its chicken by 2017.
Last Friday, mass retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc
issued guidelines to its meat, seafood, dairy and egg suppliers
to reduce the use of antibiotics in their products.
Applegate, whose sausages, bacon and other products are free
of antibiotics and hormones, will operate as a standalone unit
of Hormel's refrigerated foods business, Hormel said on Tuesday.
Hormel said Applegate's selling shareholders were its
founder Stephen McDonnell and Swander Pace Capital.
McDonnell will serve as an adviser while Kerry Collins will
continue as CEO for the "next several months," Applegate said.
Bridgewater, New Jersey-based Applegate's 2015 annual sales
are expected to be about $340 million, Hormel said. It expects
the transaction to add by about 7-8 cents per share to earnings
in fiscal 2016.
Credit Suisse was Hormel's financial adviser and Faegre
Baker Daniels its legal counsel. Goldman Sachs & Co is financial
advisor to Applegate and Ballard Spahr LLP and Fried Frank are
its legal counsel.
Shares of Hormel closed at $56.61 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)