Hormel Foods 2nd-qtr profit rises 28 pct

UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 20 Hormel Foods Corp, the maker of Spam lunch meat, reported a 28.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs in its refrigerated foods business.
The company's net income rose to $180.4 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 26, from $140.7 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 1.5 percent to $2.28 billion.
However, Hormel said it expected its Jennie-O Turkey Store business to be "significantly challenged" due to an outbreak of avian flu in the United States. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)
NEW YORK, May 1 Carl Icahn's big bet on falling prices for biofuels credits generated a rare profit in that area last quarter for the billionaire investor's refining company CVR Energy, according to public filings.
WASHINGTON, May 1 The heads of the U.S. financial regulators will meet next week to dive into the sensitive process of labeling companies "systemically important," better known as "too big to fail."