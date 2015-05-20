Hormel Foods 2nd-qtr profit rises 28 pct

May 20 Hormel Foods Corp, the maker of Spam lunch meat, reported a 28.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs in its refrigerated foods business.

The company's net income rose to $180.4 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 26, from $140.7 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 1.5 percent to $2.28 billion.

However, Hormel said it expected its Jennie-O Turkey Store business to be "significantly challenged" due to an outbreak of avian flu in the United States. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)