Hormel profit falls on weak volume

Feb 23 Hormel Foods Inc reported lower quarterly earnings that were in line with analysts' estimates on Thursday, becoming the latest U.S. food company to see weak sales in grocery aisles.

Hormel said net income was $128.4 million, or 48 cents per share, down from $148.8 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting 48 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to $2.04 billion from $1.92 billion a year earlier. Sales by volume fell 2 percent.