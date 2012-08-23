Hormel Foods posts higher 3rd-qtr results

* Third-quarter EPS $0.41 in-line with estimates
* Third-quarter sales up 5 pct to $2 bln
* Sees FY EPS $1.79-$1.89 vs est $1.85
Aug 23 Hormel Foods Corp reported higher
quarterly earnings on a strong performance at its grocery
products division.
The company's third-quarter earnings rose to $111.2 million,
or 41 cents per share, from $98.5 million, or 36 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 5 percent to $2 billion.
The results were in-line with analysts' average estimates,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's grocery products segment benefited from strong
sales of Spam family of products and its MegaMex Foods joint
venture.
Hormel's diversified business model also includes Jennie-O
turkeys and other refrigerated meats.
The company's shares closed at $28.42 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.