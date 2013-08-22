New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Aug 22 Hormel Foods Corp, the maker of Spam canned ham, reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher pork costs and weak sales in its refrigerated foods business.
Net income rose to $113.6 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 28, from $111.2 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $2.16 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 45 cents on revenue of $2.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.