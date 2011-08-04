UPDATE 1-Hornbeck Offshore Q2 loss lower than Street

(Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc , a provider of offshore supply vessels to oil and gas companies, posted a narrower-than-expected loss as costs fell.

Hornbeck reported April-June loss of $7 million, or 26 cents a share, compared with a year-ago profit of $13 million, or 48 cents a share.

Revenue fell 27.8 percent to $80.8 million, largely because of the lack of drilling permits in the company's core Gulf of Mexico market.

General and administrative costs fell 11 percent to $8.5 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to incur a loss of 32 cents a share, on revenue of $78.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares closed at $27.32 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)