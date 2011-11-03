UPDATE 1-Hornbeck Offshore posts surprise Q3 profit

* Q3 adj EPS $0.10 vs est $0.23 loss/shr

* Q3 revenue dips 15.6 pct

Nov 3 Oilfield services company Hornbeck Offshore Inc posted a surprise quarterly profit helped by better fleet utilization and improved dayrates for some of its vessels.

The company, which provides offshore supply vessels to oil and gas companies, said it sees maintenance capital spending of $36.8 million and other capital expenditures of $23.2 million, for the year.

Third-quarter net loss was $0.7 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a profit of $18.2 million, or 67 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned a profit of 10 cents a share.

Revenue fell 15.6 percent to $105.8 million.

Analysts had expected the company to post a loss of 23 cents a share, on revenue of $96.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $31.96 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)