WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 2 Horsehead Holding Corp's plan to exit bankruptcy was approved on Friday after a judge rejected allegations by the zinc producer's shareholders that their investment was being unfairly wiped out.

Under the plan, Horsehead will eliminate most of its $427 million in pre-bankruptcy debt and emerge from Chapter 11 under the control of its noteholders. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)