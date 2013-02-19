British shoppers may pay high price from horsemeat scandal

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 19 For Britons worried last week's
beef lasagne was in fact a helping of horse, peace of mind that
such a meal will never reach dining tables again may come at a
price.
Livestock specialists say that contrary to some public
comments by supermarkets, ensuring a chain of quality from farm
to table will cost money - particularly at the cheaper,
ready-made meal end.
"How can you supply a meal for two people for a pound," said
Andrew Hyde, managing director of British meat supplier
Traymoor.
"I know what things cost and I know that if I was to put six
ounces of quality mincemeat into a lasagne or a cottage pie then
I would have to charge twice that price," he said.
The horsemeat scandal, which has triggered product recalls
across Europe and damaged confidence in the food industry,
erupted last month when tests in Ireland revealed some beef
products sold there and in Britain contained equine DNA.
The British government has come under pressure to act and to
explain lapses in quality control. Supermarkets, catering and
restaurant firms, as well as food manufacturers, are battling to
restore consumer confidence amid a welter of lurid headlines
playing on a popular British queasiness about eating horsemeat.
Although Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has
said raising standards "doesn't mean more expensive food," many
in the meat industry are not convinced.
"Producing high quality, fully traceable, high welfare
standard livestock costs money to put on peoples' tables," said
Peter Garbutt, chief livestock adviser for Britain's farmers
union, the NFU.
He said consumers had to be more realistic.
Lawmakers are expected to respond to the scandal with
further regulation to ensure an ongoing regime of product
testing, quality assurance and policing of standards.
With DNA testing costing up to 500 pounds ($770) per sample,
creating a robust regime will not come cheap.
PRICE RISES
Analysts reckon value lines, such as frozen beefburgers or
spaghetti bolognese ready-meals, are currently so cheap and
profit margins so thin that supermarkets have little room for
manoeuvre.
They say that spells increased margin pressure for already
squeezed suppliers and price rises for consumers.
"I don't think there's any way that we can escape the
viewpoint that the price of having guaranteed food in terms of
it contains what it says it contains is ultimately higher
prices," said Neil Saunders of retail research agency Conlumino.
"We might be speaking about a couple of pence on an item,
because this is a game about volume."
That would add to food price inflation, already running at
4.9 percent in the 12 weeks to Jan. 20 as a result of high
commodity prices, according to market researcher Kantar, causing
a further squeeze on the budgets of shoppers reeling from meagre
wage rises and government austerity measures.
That is a scenario lawmakers fear.
"The consumer cannot be left to face a Catch-22 where they
can either pay for food that complies with the highest standards
of traceability, labelling and testing, or accept that they
cannot trust the provenance and composition of the foods they
eat," said Anne McIntosh, a legislator who chairs the
cross-party Food and Rural Affairs Committee, which published a
report into the scandal last week.
Food experts say globalisation has helped the food industry
grow, but has also created a vast system which has fuelled the
risk of adulteration.
Mark Price, managing director of upmarket British grocer
Waitrose, told Reuters the horsemeat scandal was the
inevitable result of big grocers putting pressure on suppliers.
"If you have a competition that says: Who can sell the
cheapest stuff? Inevitably at a point in time you will get
something like this," he said.
Two Competition Commission investigations have cleared
supermarkets of unduly pressuring suppliers.
Tesco CEO Philip Clarke said on Friday he had ordered a
review of the firm's approach to its supply chain. He wants
relationships with its suppliers to become more "transparent and
collaborative".
Co-operative Group CEO Peter Marks similarly spoke of taking
a closer look at its supply chain.
Meanwhile, although the horsemeat scandal has undermined
grocers' relationship with customers, investors appear
unperturbed.
Last week, the height of the crisis, shares in Britain's
food retail sector rose 1.2 percent. So far this year the sector
is up 6.2 percent.