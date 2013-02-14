Walmart's British arm finds horse DNA in bolognese sauce, pulls products

LONDON Feb 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
British supermarket arm, Asda, said on Thursday it had
discovered horse DNA in its beef bolognese sauce and was
withdrawing that product and three others from its stores.
"We have a preliminary test result that suggests the
presence of horse DNA in our 500g Beef Bolognese sauce. As you'd
expect, we have withdrawn this product from our shelves," Asda
spokeswoman Jo Newbould said. Asda has about 550 shops across
the UK.
"We are taking a belt-and-braces approach so in addition, as
a precaution, we're also withdrawing three other beef-based
products produced by the same supplier," she said.
The three other products are beef broth soup, meat feast
pasta sauce and chilli con carne soup. Asda said it does not
have positive test results for horse DNA in those products. It
said the products were made at the Irish food group Greencore's
plant in Bristol.
Last month, Asda withdrew four burger products after they
were found to contain trace levels of horse DNA. The burgers
were supplied by Silvercrest, which had also sold Tesco and
other grocers beef burgers containing horse meat.
Separately on Thursday, Irish supplier Rangeland Foods said
it was withdrawing its frozen burger products after discovering
that some contained 5 percent to 30 percent horse meat.
Rangeland supplies frozen burgers to restaurants, pubs, caterers
and fast food chain Supermac's.
The discovery of horsemeat in products supposed to contain
beef has rocked the food industry in Europe and Britain and
triggered investigations into Irish and Romanian suppliers that
sell products to major supermarkets.
Britain's Food Standards Agency (FSA) said on Thursday that
six horses slaughtered in the UK that tested positive for the
drug phenylbutazone were exported to France and may have entered
the human food chain.
The drug known as bute is a common anti-inflammatory
painkiller for sporting horses, but it is banned for animals
intended for eventual human consumption because of concerns that
it poses a health risk to humans.