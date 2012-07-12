Chile's Hortifrut completes 2nd local IPO this year

* Hortifrut sets share price at 320 pesos

* Analysts had recommended buying at 357 pesos

* Hortifrut lists nearly 29 percent equity stake on bourse

SANTIAGO, July 12 Chilean agro-industrial company Hortifrut set a price of 320 pesos per share for its initial public offering, reaping $67 million to help finance its investment plans.

Analysts had recommended buying the stock at 357 pesos.

Hortifrut, which genetically develops, produces, sells and exports berries, placed 103.6 million shares, equal to an almost 29 percent equity stake in the company, according to the Santiago stock exchange.

Hortifrut plans to use the funds raised to widen its genetic development program for different types of berries and increase its production capacity.

The company has operations in North America, Central America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Chilean brokerages Celfin Capital and Penta acted as joint book runners to the deal.

Hortifrut's IPO is the second on the local bourse this year. Chilean construction firm Ingevec raised nearly $26 million with its debut on the Santiago Stock Exchange in March.