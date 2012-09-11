版本:
New Issue- D.R. Horton sells $350 mln in notes

Sept 11 D.R. Horton Inc on Tuesday sold
$350 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    RBS were the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: D.R. HORTON

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 4.375 PCT   MATURITY    09/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 4.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/14/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 268 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH DOUBLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

