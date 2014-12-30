版本:
中国
2014年 12月 30日

Hospira's injectable painkiller gets FDA approval

Dec 30 Hospira Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its injectable drug to manage moderate to severe pain.

The drug, Dyloject, can be used alone, or in combination with non-opioid painkillers, the company said.

Dyloject forms part of a class of drugs called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which are commonly used as painkillers.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
