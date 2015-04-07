版本:
Hospira gets FDA warning letter for Italian facility

April 7 Hospira Inc, which agreed in February to be acquired by Pfizer Inc, said it received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to its manufacturing facility in Liscate, Italy.

The letter, received on April 1, does not restrict the production or shipment of Hospira's pharmaceutical products from the facility, the company said on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1Pg9wst) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
