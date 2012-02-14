Hospira posts 4th-quarter loss on plant costs

Hospira Inc on Tuesday posted a quarterly loss as costs associated with the remediation of its Rocky Mount, North Carolina, manufacturing facility weighed on results.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported a net loss of $212.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a year-earlier profit of $53.6 million, or 36 cents per diluted share.

Excluding items, the company had a fourth-quarter profit of 51 cents per share. On that basis, analysts had expected 45 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 2.2 percent to $1.014 billion in the latest quarter from $992.1 million a year earlier.