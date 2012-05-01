UPDATE 1-Hospira results beat estimates

* Q1 adj EPS $0.47 vs est $0.45

May 1 Specialty medicines maker Hospira Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market estimates on strong sales at its Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

For the first quarter, the company earned $40.2 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with $149.9 million, or 88 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 47 cents per share. Revenue fell 4 percent to $965.9 million.

Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $949.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter, revenue from Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 11 percent to $127.9 million.

The company also reitereated its 2012 outlook.