UPDATE 1-Hospira results beat estimates

* Q1 adj EPS $0.47 vs est $0.45
* Q1 revenue $965.9 mln vs est $949.7 mln
May 1 Specialty medicines maker Hospira Inc
posted a quarterly profit that beat market estimates on
strong sales at its Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
For the first quarter, the company earned $40.2 million, or
24 cents per share, compared with $149.9 million, or 88 cents
per share a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 47 cents per share. Revenue fell
4 percent to $965.9 million.
Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 45 cents
per share on revenue of $949.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the quarter, revenue from Europe, Middle East & Africa
rose 11 percent to $127.9 million.
The company also reitereated its 2012 outlook.