UPDATE 3-Hospira cuts full-year outlook; shares plunge

* Says output slowed by efforts to fix quality problems
* Sees Q3 net loss $85 million, or 54 cents a share
* Shares plunge more than 21 percent
By Susan Kelly
CHICAGO, Oct 18 Specialty medicines maker
Hospira Inc HSP.N cut its full-year outlook after quality
problems at a key plant slowed production of injectable drugs,
driving shares down more than 21 percent.
The company, which also said its third-quarter results
would be lower than expected, has been working to improve
quality processes at the Rocky Mount, North Carolina, plant for
more than a year after receiving a warning letter from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration.
Chief Executive F. Michael Ball, who was named Hospira's
CEO in March, said the company had received additional feedback
from FDA that the agency was not pleased with its progress at
Rocky Mount, and it was not yet clear when production would
return to normal levels at the facility, which makes a number
of injectable drugs and generates about one-quarter of total
company revenue.
"Without understanding all the root issues, I would be very
reluctant to put any kind of timeline on it," he told analysts
on a conference call.
Ball, who last month told investors his top priority was
fixing the problems at the plant, said the company has
appointed new senior managers at the facility and is working
with outside consultants to improve its operations.
"We are committed to ensuring that we resolve the issues
the FDA has cited with respect to Rocky Mount as swiftly as
possible," said Ball, who joined Hospira after 16 years as an
executive at Allergan Inc (AGN.N).
Leerink Swann analyst Rick Wise said the extent of the
problems at Rocky Mount caught investors off guard.
"It seems clear this whole process of resolving the issue
is going to take longer, is going to be more complicated and
will cost more money than Hospira thought and that investors
thought," he said.
Hospira shares were down $8.09, or 21.65 percent, at $29.27
in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Lake Forest, Illinois-based Hospira said it expects to
report third-quarter adjusted income from operations of $142
million, down from $189 million a year earlier, hurt by lost
sales due to the production slowdown and charges and costs tied
to the plant improvement work. Adjusted earnings per share are
expected to be 66 cents.
Analysts had expected 96 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects to report a third-quarter net loss of
$85 million, or 54 cents a share, compared with a profit of
$142 million, or 42 cents, a year earlier.
Quarterly sales rose 2.9 percent to $977 million, boosted
by strong U.S. sales of the prostate cancer drug docetaxel, the
company said.
Analysts had expected third-quarter sales of $1.07
billion.
For full-year 2011, Hospira said it now expects adjusted
earnings per share of $2.95 to $3.05, down from a July forecast
of $3.90 to $4.00.
Hospira said it would discuss its outlook for 2012 on its
fourth-quarter earnings call.
Last month, Hospira projected sales growth in the
mid-single-digits through 2014 before accelerating into the low
teens. At the time, the company said it would take 18 to 24
months to fix its plant problems.
Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman said Hospira likely faces
a multi-year period of reinvestment.
"We question the long-term growth profile and targets that
were provided at the recent analyst meeting on September 8,
which now appear to be out of reach," Roman said in a note to
clients.
