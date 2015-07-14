Pfizer offers concessions in bid to win EU okay for Hospira deal

BRUSSELS, July 14 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer
has offered concessions in a bid to win European Union
regulatory approval for its $15 billion takeover of U.S. rival
Hospira, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
The EU competition authority did not provide details of
Pfizer's proposal in line with its policy. It extended the
deadline for its decision to Aug. 4 from July 20 to examine the
concessions.
It can either clear the deal if it considers Pfizer has
allayed competition concerns regarding the deal or open a
full-scale investigation.
Pfizer, maker of impotence treatment Viagra and cholesterol
drug Lipitor, is making its biggest ever acquisition aimed at
expanding its portfolio of generic injectable drugs and copies
of biotech medicines.
Hospira makes generic versions of injectable drugs used in
hospitals, pumps to deliver such medicine and also sells
biosimilars or copies of biotech drugs.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)