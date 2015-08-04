CORRECTED-Pfizer wins EU approval for $15 bln Hospira buy

(Removes incorrect reference to deal being biggest for Pfizer)
BRUSSELS Aug 4 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer
gained European Union antitrust approval on Tuesday for its
proposed $15 billion acquisition of U.S. rival Hospira
after pledging to sell some drugs to allay competition concerns.
"The approval is conditional on Pfizer divesting certain
sterile injectable drugs, as well as its infliximab biosimilar
drug, which is currently under development," the European
Commission said.
The deal will boost Pfizer's portfolio of generic injectable
drugs and copies of biotech medicines.
