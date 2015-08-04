CORRECTED-Pfizer wins EU approval for $15 bln Hospira buy

(Removes incorrect reference to deal being biggest for Pfizer)

BRUSSELS Aug 4 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer gained European Union antitrust approval on Tuesday for its proposed $15 billion acquisition of U.S. rival Hospira after pledging to sell some drugs to allay competition concerns.

"The approval is conditional on Pfizer divesting certain sterile injectable drugs, as well as its infliximab biosimilar drug, which is currently under development," the European Commission said.

The deal will boost Pfizer's portfolio of generic injectable drugs and copies of biotech medicines. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Foo Yun Chee)