UPDATE 1-Hospira recalls electrolyte solution after mold found

* Solution used to replenish fluids, calories
* No related injuries reported
* Hospira investigating cause
Jan 28 Hospira Inc is recalling one lot
of an intravenous electrolyte solution after the discovery of
the presence of a substance that was consistent with mold, U.S.
health regulators said on Monday.
The Food and Drug Administration said the affected lot of
the product, known as Lactated Ringer's and 5% Dextrose
Injection, was distributed nationwide between June 2011 and
January 2012 to wholesalers, hospitals and pharmacies.
The FDA said the substance in the solution was discovered by
a Hospira customer. The customer was not identified.
Electrolyte solutions are used to replenish fluids and
calories. One lot consists of more than 100,000 units, the
company said.
The FDA said Hospira has not received reports of any
injuries to patients, but said contaminated solution could cause
thrombosis, a type of blood clot; septic shock or fatal
infection.
The FDA said anyone with an existing inventory should stop
use and distribution and quarantine the product immediately.
"There have been no adverse events associated with this
issue and we are conducting the recall voluntarily out of an
abundance of caution," Hospira spokesman Dan Rosenberg said.
"The action was due to one confirmed customer report and we
continue to investigate the root cause," he said, adding that
Hospira has not found any mold-like contamination in any of the
samples it retained from the affected lot.
Hospira's stock closed down about 2 percent at $34.40 on the
New York Stock Exchange.