Hospira posts quarterly profit vs year-ago loss

Nov 7 Hospira Inc on Wednesday posted a net profit for the third quarter compared with a year-earlier loss as sales rose slightly.

Net earnings were $1.2 million, or 1 cent per share, versus a net loss of $88.9 million, or 54 cents per share, in the 2011 quarter.

Sales of the injectable drug and infusion technology company rose 1.8 percent to $994.0 million from $976.7 million a year before.