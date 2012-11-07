Hospira posts quarterly profit vs year-ago loss

MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Sycomore, Commerzbank, J. Safra Sarasin
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Nov 7 Hospira Inc on Wednesday posted a net profit for the third quarter compared with a year-earlier loss as sales rose slightly.
Net earnings were $1.2 million, or 1 cent per share, versus a net loss of $88.9 million, or 54 cents per share, in the 2011 quarter.
Sales of the injectable drug and infusion technology company rose 1.8 percent to $994.0 million from $976.7 million a year before.
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Hanlon - Announced a new agreement with Morningstar Inc for Morningstar's ByAllAccounts on Hanlon's Wealth Platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 revenue $4.7 million versus $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: