UPDATE 2-Hospira posts quarterly net loss after charges

Aug 1 Hospira Inc on Wednesday reported
a quarterly net loss on restructuring and other charges, and
forecast full-year earnings to be at the low end of its
previously forecasted range.
The maker of injectable specialty drugs and medical products
said its second-quarter net loss was $2.5 million, or 2 cents
per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $143.6
million, or 85 cents per share.
Excluding items, earnings were 51 cents per share. On that
basis, analysts on average were expecting earnings of 49 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly sales fell 2.9 percent to $1.03 billion from $1.06
billion a year ago.
The company said it continues to forecast 2012 net sales to
be negative 1 to positive 2 percent on a constant-currency
basis.
Full-year diluted earnings per share, excluding items, is
now expected to be about $2.00. In May, the company forecast
diluted earnings per share between $2.00 and $2.30.
Hospira's shares closed at $34.75 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
John Putnam, an analyst with Capstone Investments, said
quarterly revenue was a bit stronger than he had expected, but
he looks for the stock to initially trade slightly lower because
of the outlook.
"I think a lot of this has been priced into the stock," he
said, but the weaker outlook may suggest the company is moving
more slowly in addressing its manufacturing issue that have
plagued the company.