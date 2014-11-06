版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 7日 星期五 00:48 BJT

CORRECTED-Hospira revenue rises 14 pct on higher sales of injectable drugs

(Corrects paragraph 4 to 13.9 percent from 16.7 percent and to 68 percent from 55 percent)

Nov 6 Drugmaker Hospira Inc reported a 14.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it charged higher prices and sold more of its injectable drugs.

The company's net income rose to $158.6 million, or 92 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.9 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

The increase was mainly due to a $106.3 million gain on the sale of its clinical surveillance software business, Theradoc.

Revenue rose to $1.2 billion from $1 billion. Sales of injectable drugs rose 13.9 percent and accounted for about 68 percent of total sales. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
