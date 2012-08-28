版本:
FDA warns Hospira over Costa Rica infusion device plant

Aug 28 Hospira Inc said it has received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stemming from an April inspection of the medical device maker's manufacturing plant in La Aurora de Heredia, Costa Rica.

The Aug. 23 letter does not restrict production or shipment of products from the plant, where the company makes most of its infusion devices and sets, Hospira said.

