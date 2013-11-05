Two top U.S. hospital companies brush off Obamacare technical woes

Nov 5 Two U.S. hospital operators on Tuesday
said technology problems bedeviling the federal government's
online health insurance marketplace were gradually improving and
will not stop them from pushing ahead with plans to provide care
to those who sign up.
"If any company had three years' notice about having a
website functioning for a major product launch on October 1, it
would have worked. It's frustrating that it did not work,"
hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp Chief Executive
Trevor Fetter said in an interview with Reuters following the
company's third-quarter earnings conference call.
While the glitches that have prevented many potential health
plan enrollees from signing up are disappointing, "we're not
terribly concerned about it," Fetter said.
That is because those uninsured patients will not be able to
access the new plans until January anyway, so there is still
plenty of time to sign up, he said.
Fetter said problems with online access to the federal
insurance exchange have been improving, and patients can also
enroll through call centers, where waiting times have been
coming down. State exchanges such as the one set up in
California are working much better and are offering a selection
of affordable plans, he added.
"This is a really important innovation," Fetter said. "I
wouldn't judge it by the initial performance of the federal
website."
HCA Holdings Inc Chief Executive Richard Bracken
said issues with the federal website have not deterred the
company from its own plans to contract with insurers to provide
care to new patients.
Ninety-seven percent of HCA's U.S. hospitals have an
exchange contract with access to a bronze level insurance plan,
he said. Such plans have the lowest premiums.
"We are well-positioned to participate and provide
healthcare services," Bracken said on the company's earnings
conference call.