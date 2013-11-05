UPDATE 1-Two U.S. hospital chains dismiss Obamacare technical woes

By Susan Kelly
Nov 5 Two U.S. hospital operators said on
Tuesday technology problems bedeviling the federal government's
online health insurance marketplace were gradually diminishing
and will not stop them from pushing ahead with plans to provide
care to those who sign up.
"If any company had three years' notice about having a
website functioning for a major product launch on October 1, it
would have worked. It's frustrating that it did not work,"
hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp's Chief
Executive Trevor Fetter said in an interview with Reuters
following the company's third-quarter earnings conference call.
While the glitches that have prevented many potential health
plan enrollees from signing up are disappointing, "we're not
terribly concerned about it," Fetter said.
That is because those uninsured patients will not be able to
access the new plans until January anyway, so there is still
plenty of time to sign up, he said.
Fetter said problems with online access to the federal
insurance exchange have been lessening, and patients can also
enroll through call centers, where waiting times have been
coming down. State exchanges such as the one set up in
California are working much better and are offering a selection
of affordable plans, he added.
"This is a really important innovation," Fetter said. "I
wouldn't judge it by the initial performance of the federal
website."
HCA Holdings Inc Chief Executive Richard Bracken
said issues with the federal website have not deterred the
company from its own plans to contract with insurers to provide
care to new patients.
Ninety-seven percent of HCA's U.S. hospitals have an
exchange contract with access to a bronze level insurance plan,
he said. Such plans have the lowest premiums.
"We are well-positioned to participate and provide
healthcare services," Bracken said on the company's earnings
conference call.
Tenet said it has contracts with about three-quarters of all
the exchange plans that are offered in its markets.
EAGER FOR PATIENTS
Hospital companies have a lot riding on the success of the
insurance exchanges. Hospitals are struggling with declining
admissions as many Americans have stayed away from the doctor
due to lack of insurance or high deductible on their plans.
The companies expect patient admissions to grow and bad
debts to decline as more patients gain insurance to pay for
their care.
Tenet shares fell about 9 percent on Tuesday, to $43.96,
after it provided a disappointing outlook for the fourth quarter
when it released its third-quarter results on Monday.
HCA, the largest publicly owned U.S. hospital operator, was
one of the only hospital chains to report a modest increase of
less than 1 percent in admissions to its facilities in the third
quarter. Its shares fell 2.5 percent Tuesday to $46.53.
Jefferies & Co analyst Brian Tanquilut said he believes
hospitals in 2014 will benefit primarily from more people being
eligible for the Medicaid health insurance program that serves
the poor.
"The health reform story is intact, but near term, the
volume headwinds, which have been hampering hospitals for five
years, continue to persist," he said.