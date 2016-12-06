GoDaddy to buy Host Europe Group for $1.82 billion

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 U.S.-based website domain name provider GoDaddy Inc said it would buy peer Host Europe Group (HEG) for 1.69 billion euros ($1.82 billion), including debt, as it looks to expand beyond the initial set-up of websites.
GoDaddy said it would explore options for HEG's PlusServer managed hosting business, including a possible sale.
HEG is currently owned by European private equity firm Cinven, which acquired the business in August 2013.
Reuters had reported last month that GoDaddy was in exclusive talks to buy the company. ($1 = 0.9284 euros) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.