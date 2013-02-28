China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 28 Mexico's Grupo Bimbo won the Beefsteak bread brand in an auction on Thursday from bankrupt company Hostess Brands Inc, after outbidding rival Flowers Foods Inc with an offer for $31.9 million, Hostess said.
The bid, by the world's largest bread maker, is still subject to approval by a U.S. bankruptcy court.
Hostess also confirmed on Thursday that Flowers, maker of Tastykake snacks, is set to buy other Hostess bread brands, including Wonder, Butternut and Home Pride for $360 million.
Hostess received permission late last year from a U.S. bankruptcy court to wind down its business and liquidate assets after 82 years, following a bakery union strike that paralyzed its operations.
Bimbo's U.S. brands include Entenmann's cakes, Arnold bread and Thomas' English Muffins. The Mexican company was also seen as a candidate to bid for Hostess's snack cake brands including Twinkies, sources told Reuters previously. That asset received an initial bid of $410 million from Apollo Global Management LLC and C. Dean Metropoulos & Co and will go to auction next month.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.