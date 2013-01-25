Hostess Brands nears deal for Drake's - lawyer

Jan 25 Hostess Brands Inc plans to submit an agreement next week to sell its Drake's cake business as part of its bankruptcy reorganization, a lawyer for the company said on Friday.

Heather Lennox, An attorney for Hostess, told a court in White Plains, New York, that Hostess was also in advanced discussions with a number of parties for the remainder of its snack business, which includes Twinkies, according to a spokesman for Hostess.

The company expects to file an agreement in the near term, she said.