New owners hope to have Twinkies on U.S. store shelves by summer

| NEW YORK, March 12
NEW YORK, March 12 The new owner of Hostess
Brands Inc's snack cakes hopes to have Twinkies back
on U.S. store shelves by this summer, according to a member of
the purchasing group.
"Our family is thrilled to have the opportunity to
reestablish these iconic brands with new creative marketing
ideas and renewed sales efforts and investment," Daren
Metropoulos, a principal at his family's private equity firm,
told Reuters in an email on Tuesday.
"We look forward to having America's favorite snacks back on
the shelf by this summer."
Daren's father, Dean Metropoulos, teamed up with Apollo
Global Management to offer $410 million for Twinkies and
other snack cakes. Their offer was to serve as the minimum offer
for the business but no other bidders emerged.
News of their winning offer was revealed late on Monday in a
court filing.