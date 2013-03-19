Sale of Hostess's Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Wonder brands approved

WILMINGTON, Del, March 19 Twinkies, Ding Dongs
and Wonder Bread may soon be back in stores after a bankruptcy
court judge on Tuesday approved sales of several iconic brands
that had been owned by the failed Hostess Brands Inc.
Buyout firms Apollo Global Management and
Metropoulos & Co teamed up for Hostess's snack cake brands,
paying $410 million for Twinkies, Ho Hos, Ding Dongs and
Donnettes.
Flowers Food Inc, which makes Tastykakes snacks,
picked up most of Hostess's bread business, including its Wonder
and Nature's Pride brands for $360 million. The No. 2 U.S.
baking company also bought 20 bakeries and other operations.
The Beefsteak brand of bread was sold for $31.9 million to
Mexico's Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., the world's
largest bread maker. Bimbo already owns Entenmann's cakes,
Arnold bread and Thomas' English Muffins.
Hostess filed for bankruptcy last year and gave up on its
plans to emerge from bankruptcy in November, blaming a strike by
its bakers union for its failure to emerge from Chapter 11.
The bakers union said in a statement on Tuesday its members
would be "indispensable partners" in restarting the former
Hostess facilities and getting the products back into stores.
The money raised from the sales will be used to pay off
Hostess's creditors, which the company said totaled $1.43
billion when it filed for bankruptcy.
Hostess will ask U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain to
approve the sale of the line of Drake's snacks on April 9.
Drake's Coffee Cake, Ring Dings and Devil Dogs were sold to
McKee Foods Corp for $27.5 million.
The bankruptcy is: In re Hostess Brands Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-22052.