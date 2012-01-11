UPDATE 3-Hostess returns to bankruptcy over pensions

* Receives $75 mln in DIP financing
* Lists liabilities of $1.43 bln as of Dec. 10, 2011
* Earlier emerged from bankruptcy in February 2009
Jan 11 Twinkies and Wonder Bread maker
Hostess Brands Inc filed for bankruptcy protection for the
second time in less than three years, after failing to reach an
agreement with workers on pension and health benefits.
Hostess' declining financial performance, crippling legacy
costs associated with its pension plans and massive debt levels
led the company to Chapter 11 bankruptcy, court papers showed on
Wednesday.
The company, which has about $860 million in debt, said it
does not expect disruptions in the manufacturing and delivery of
its products during the bankruptcy process.
To reorganize itself, the company must withdraw from
multiemployer pension plans, address legacy health and welfare
costs and secure new capital to modernize its production and
distribution operations, Irving, Texas-based Hostess said.
The company had total assets of $981.6 million and
liabilities of $1.43 billion as of Dec. 10, 2011.
Hostess said it has secured $75 million in
debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders led by
Silver Point Capital LP.
The privately held company said it had made efforts to sell
its businesses and other M&A alternatives, including reaching
out to companies like Smuckers, Kraft, Blackrock, KKR and others
without any success.
Hostess, founded in 1930, operates around 36 bakeries and
employs about 19,000 people, a majority of whom are members of
12 unions.
"We remain hopeful that we can reach an agreement that will
allow us to amend our labor contracts so that we can emerge from
Chapter 11 as a highly competitive company that provides secure
jobs for our employees," Chief Executive Brian Driscoll said in
a statement.
Hostess, formerly known as Interstate Bakeries Corp, had
first filed for bankruptcy protection in 2004 in Missouri and
emerged from it in February 2009 with private equity firm
Ripplewood Holdings and other lenders taking control.
The case is Hostess Brands Inc, Case No. 12-22052, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.