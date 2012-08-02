New Issue- Host Hotel sells $450 mln in notes

Aug 2 Host Hotel and Resorts LP on Thurday sold $450 million of Series C senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $350 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HOST HOTEL AMT $450 MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 4.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/09/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 329 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS