New Issue- Host Hotel sells $450 mln in notes

Aug 2 Host Hotel and Resorts LP on
Thurday sold $450 million of Series C senior notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $350 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan
and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: HOST HOTEL

AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 4.75 PCT    MATURITY    03/01/2023  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   09/01/2012 
MOODY'S Ba3     YIELD 4.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/09/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 329 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

