版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 3日 星期一 22:25 BJT

Host Hotels Europe JV buys five hotels for $572 mln

Dec 3 Host Hotels and Resorts said its European joint venture bought five hotels in Paris and Amsterdam from Goldman Sachs' Whitehall unit for about 440 million euros ($572.26 million).

Host Hotels, which holds 33.4 percent stake in the joint venture, said in a statement that the deal was partially funded by a 250 million euro loan.

The five properties include Paris Marriott Rive Gauche Hotel & Conference Center, Renaissance Amsterdam Hotel, Renaissance Paris La Defense Hotel, Renaissance Paris Vendome Hotel and Courtyard Paris La Defense West - Colombes.

Marriott International had sold three of these hotels to indirect subsidiaries of Whitehall Street Global Real Estate Limited Partnership 2005 in 2006. ()

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐