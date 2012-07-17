UPDATE 1-Host Hotels raises full-year outlook

July 17 Host Hotels & Resorts, a lodging
real estate investment trust, raised its full-year forecast
after higher room rates and occupancy boosted second-quarter
results.
Funds from operations (FFO), a key profitability measure for
REITs, were $246 million, or 32 cents per share in the second
quarter, compared with $221 million, or 30 cents per share, a
year earlier. FFO excludes items such as gains and losses from
sales of depreciable operating properties.
Quarterly net income was $82 million, compared with $62
million a year ago. Revenue rose about 7 percent to $1.37
billion.
For the quarter, average room rates improved 3.7 percent and
occupancy rose 1.7 percentage points to 77.6 percent, the
company said.
Host Hotels expects full-year adjusted funds from operations
of $1.04 to $1.09 per share, up from its prior forecast of $1.01
to $1.08 per share.
Host Hotels shares closed at $15.38 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.