Mexico's Hotelero Santa Fe raises $97 mln in share offer

MEXICO CITY, June 16 Mexico's Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, which operates a chain of higher-end hotels, said it raised 1.8 billion Mexican peso ($97 million) in a secondary share offer on Thursday, which will go towards its expansion plans.

The company said it placed 215.6 million shares in markets in Mexico, Chile and Peru at a price of 8.5 pesos per share, at the lower end of its 8 to 10 peso predicted range.

The company's shares closed up 1.1 percent in Mexico at 8.4 pesos a share.

($1 = 18.8890 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Tomás Sarmiento; Editing by Sandra Maler)