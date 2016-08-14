Starwood, Marriott, Hyatt, IHG hit by malware -HEI

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 14 A data breach at 20 U.S. hotels
operated by HEI Hotels & Resorts for Starwood, Marriott, Hyatt
and Intercontinental may have divulged payment card data from
tens of thousands of food, drink and other transactions, HEI
said on Sunday.
The breach follows similar attacks at Hyatt Hotels Corp
and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc in
recent months.
Norwalk, Connecticut-based HEI, which is privately held,
said malware designed to collect card data was found on HEI's
systems.
The malware was discovered in early to mid-June on payment
systems used at restaurants, bars, spas, lobby shops and other
facilities at the properties, Chris Daly, a spokesman for HEI,
said in emails and phone calls.
The number of customers affected is difficult to calculate
because they might have used their cards multiple times, Daly
said. About 8,000 transactions occurred during the affected
period at the Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara hotel in California,
and about 12,800 at the IHG Intercontinental in Tampa, Florida,
Daly said.
The malware affected 12 Starwood hotels, six Marriott
International Inc properties, one Hyatt hotel and one
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC hotel. It was active
from March 1, 2015 to June 21, 2016, with 14 of the hotels
affected after Dec. 2, 2015, HEI said on its website on Friday.
Marriott and IHG declined to comment. Representatives from
the other hotel groups did not respond to requests for comment.
HEI said outside experts investigated the breach and
determined that hackers might have stolen customer names,
account numbers, payment card expiration dates and verification
codes. The hackers did not appear to have gained PIN codes,
since those are not collected by its system, it added.
The company has informed federal authorities and has
installed a new payment processing system that is separate from
other parts of its computer network.
Among the properties affected were Starwood's Westin hotels
in Minneapolis; Pasadena, California; Philadelphia; Snowmass,
Colorado; Washington, D.C.; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Also
affected were Starwood properties in Arlington, Virginia;
Manchester Village, Vermont; San Francisco; Miami; and
Nashville, Tennessee.
The Marriott properties affected were in Boca Raton,
Florida; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Chicago; San Diego,
California; and Minneapolis.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Richard Chang)