RPT-Hotel investors battle for yield as sector heats up

(Repeats March 8 story without changes)
* Bumper year in prospect but search for yield gets trickier
* Focus on budget sector and buzzy lifestyle hotels
* Report predicts $68 bln in hotel real estate deals in 2015
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, March 8 Investors are expected to pump
more money into buying, converting or building hotels in 2015
than in any year since the start of the global financial crisis,
with a focus on budget and 'buzz'.
In a sector enjoying the benefits of economic recovery and
growing traveller numbers, yields are attractive compared to
alternative real estate like office, industrial or retail.
"It's not about people loving hotels, it's about investors
searching for a return on their money which they can't get these
days on government bonds," said Nick Skea-Strachan of law firm
BLP at this month's IHIF hotels conference in Berlin.
But investors say there are signs of overheating in some
areas, making it more challenging to hit target returns that are
typically around 6.5 to 7.5 percent.
That is forcing them to seek out niches and jump on new
trends like lifestyle hotels, serving a generation of travellers
looking for a hip place to hang out, not just somewhere to
sleep.
Typically featuring smaller rooms, local-themed design and
buzzy lounges, lifestyle covers both luxury and budget classes
and includes hotels such as Starwood's W, IHG's Indigo
, Citizen M, and Moxy. Hilton, Best Western and
Germany's Steigenberger are among those recently announcing new
brands in this space.
Examples of the genre include the privately owned 25 Hours
Hotel in Berlin, where visitors flock to a 10th floor bar and
restaurant that overlook the neighbouring zoo.
Liran Wizman, a developer and owner who is opening two W
hotels in Amsterdam this year that will be managed by Starwood,
told Reuters he had shifted his focus in the past couple of
years from mid-scale hotels to lifestyle, which now makes up
half his portfolio.
WATCHING COSTS
Prestige 'trophy' hotels in cities like New York, London and
Paris will continue to be in demand, executives at the Berlin
conference said, as institutions or high net worth individuals
seek assets that will still be standing in 50 years' time.
But with travellers still keeping a eye on costs, the higher
yields right now are in the budget sector. Chains such as
Marriott say growth in their room numbers will be mainly
at the economy end.
"There's a shortage of good quality economy product, I think
we'll see more build in that sector," Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior
vice president development, Europe & Africa at Hilton, told
Reuters.
Consultants Christie + Co suggest those seeking higher
yields should consider southern Europe such as Portugal, Italy,
Greece and Spain, where budget hotels can account for up to 58
percent of supply and where assets are often in need of some
work. In a report, it said prime hotel yields can vary between
14 and 18 percent in Greece.
Another consultancy, HVS, said high prices in cities such as
London and Paris were leading investors to look at hotels in
smaller towns and cities. That is especially visible in Britain,
where occupancy rates and revenue per available room in cities
such as Manchester and Edinburgh have been rising as consumers
take more mini-breaks.
"ASSET-LIGHT"
The branded hotel groups have been moving to an
'asset-light' strategy in recent years, leaving it to others to
own the hotel real estate, while they manage them under
franchise or lease contracts.
Property giant Jones Lang LaSalle predicts $68 billion in
hotel real estate transactions in 2015, a 15 percent increase on
2014, and the best year since 2007.
Of that around $24.7 billion is expected to be invested in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with North American and
Chinese investors set to be the major drivers.
"Yields are coming in and are relatively low from a
historical perspective, but still offer a premium to general and
commercial real estate," Marc Socker, MD hotel fund management
at Invesco Real Estate told Reuters.
Invesco has 31 hotel assets worth $1.5 billion in Europe,
accounting for 20 percent of its total European real estate
assets under management.
Socker said the premium could be around 100 to 150 basis
points, as a result of operating agreements that allow investors
to assume different levels of risk.
According to a report by HVS, investment volumes in European
hotel real estate rose 83 percent in 2014. Investors from North
America, looking increasingly at Europe as prices rise at home,
accounted for 26 percent of the total investment on the
continent, up 13 percentage points from 2013, it said.
Even Qatar Airways is getting in on the act, announcing the
purchase of the Sheraton Skyline at Heathrow airport, which it
will rebrand as the Oryx, as part of the airline's plans to
expand in travel-related business.
Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told Reuters at the ITB
travel fair in Berlin last week he was in talks for properties
in two more locations and expected a return on investment of at
least 10 percent.
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop in London; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)