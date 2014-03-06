New financing choices help revive Europe's hotel industry

* European transaction volume up 39 pct in 2013
* Pension funds, private equity now more interested
* Budget sector, regional hotels draw interest
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, March 6 Europe's hotel sector is finding
its financing options are the best in years as investors seek
better returns in a low interest rate environment and economies
emerge from bruising recessions, fanning optimism for the rest
of the year.
Industry executives say lenders and investors now understand
the sector better, seeing it more as a business investment than
a straight property play.
"It's the first time in five years that we've been able to
say people are confident about deal flow and the availability of
finance," said Karen Friebe of law firm BLP, which released a
study showing 97 percent of hotel industry professionals expect
revenue per available room to rise in 2014.
Hotel and leisure industry consultancy HVS London said total
hotel transactions across Europe reached a value of 7.7 billion
euros ($10.6 billion) in 2013, a 39 percent jump from 2012 but
still well below the 18.8 billion seen in 2007.
HVS said investor appetite was strong in the first few weeks
of the year. Jones Lang LaSalle expects global deal volume in
the hotel industry of $50 billion this year - up 10 percent from
2013.
"I'm hoping there'll be some interesting portfolio deals
this year with medium-sized deals, up to 15 hotels," Friebe said
at the IHIF hotels conference in Berlin.
Research by advisor Grant Thornton suggests around one in
five hotel businesses plan to invest in new buildings this year.
While half of the experts it interviewed expected banks to
be the principal lenders for such projects, a third thought
insurance funds and private equity would be the main
participants. In the past, retail banks and high net worth
individuals have dominated the sector.
InterContinental Hotels Group's Europe head Angela
Brav said the fact that deals were not being lost because of a
lack of access to capital made for a refreshing change.
"We're also seeing people that were doing more in
residential and offices now dabbling in hotels," she added.
Intercontinental vies with the likes of France's Accor
, and U.S. firms Marriott, Hilton and
Starwood Hotels to get travellers into its European
hotel rooms.
Starwood Hotels signed 152 deals last year for franchised or
managed hotels, a record for the group, thanks to the return of
capital to the sector.
"The trends and tailwinds are such that we have every hope
that it will be as strong as last year or even stronger," Simon
Turner, the company's president of development told Reuters in
Berlin.
Simon Vincent, head of EMEA at Hilton Worldwide said there
was appetite for risk and new lending, adding that even regional
banks had opened up.
RIGHT DEALS
The London Hotels Team at Lloyds Bank wrote about 250
million pounds ($418.3 million) in new loans last year and could
be interested in doing a similar amount this year.
"If the right deals are there, the bank would have the
appetite to try to replicate" last year's performance," said
Tony Burnell from the Lloyds team.
But he said there were a lot more people looking at the same
marketplace now, reducing the chances of finding the right deal.
BLP's experts recommended investors look more at those
hotels that have been under-invested in recent years and said
the UK's regional market - outside of the London and the top
cities - was of interest.
"Especially with prices in London, those looking for
percentage return targets have to go elsewhere, so that's why
we're seeing more interest in the regional market," Nick
Skea-Strachan of BLP said.
Hotel company managers were encouraged by signs of growth in
European economies and said business at regional hotels had
picked up, increasing their attractiveness.
"We're all optimistic. Finally we're starting to get back on
track," said Amy McPherson, Europe head of Marriott
International.
CHEAP AND CHEERFUL
The economy hotel sector is attracting much investor
interest. The real estate arm of German investor Union
Investment, which as of June 2013 had assets under management of
23.3 billion euros in sixteen real estate funds, has set up a
300 million euro fund for investors in budget/economy hotels.
"At the beginning, it was very difficult to engage
investors' appetite but now they're queuing up," the real estate
division's Frank Billand told the Berlin conference.
With many consumers and businesses still keeping a tight
rein on spending after the economic downturn, the low-budget end
of the market in Europe has come to the fore, with discount
retailers grabbing market share.
German budget chain Motel One says around 65 percent of the
people who stay in its hotels are travelling for business.
"More or less every hotel is ripped out of our hands," said
Markus Beugel from property developer GBI, which has worked on
hotels with Motel One.
Marriott is entering the sector for the first time with a
new brand called Moxy, with the first hotel due to open in Milan
in September.
TROPHIES
At the other end of the scale, deals to buy 'trophy assets'
look set to remain popular, especially with high net worth
individuals who do not have return targets, unlike the private
equity investors who eye at least 15 percent return on equity.
"There will always be an element of trophy buying in the
hotel industry. It's like buying a diamond - it's something that
you want to own, said Gillian Saunders from Grant Thornton.
A closely watched deal last year was the sale of the
InterContinental Park Lane to a Qatari investor for 463 million
euros, equivalent to 1 million euros per room.
All eyes are now on the possible sale by InterContinental of
the Le Grand hotel in Paris.
"We're always getting offers. At some point it will be the
right offer but we're not formally marketing it," IHG's Europe
head Brav told Reuters.