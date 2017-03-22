CORRECTED-Hotel booking platform HotelTonight raises $37 million

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
By Lauren Hirsch
March 22 Last-minute U.S. hotel booking app HotelTonight said on Wednesday it raised $37 million in a funding round as it seeks to expand its international hotel network and invest in marketing campaigns.
The Series E funding round, which was led by venture capital firm Accel Partners and valued the profitable San Francisco-based company at roughly $500 million, brings it one step forward to an eventual initial public offering, though the company has yet to outline such plans.
Users of HotelTonight can use the app to book hotels up to a week in advance, often at a discount. It has 25,000 hotel partners in more than 30 countries, which unload their unused rooms onto the platform.
HotelTonight is counting on its sleek mobile interface to compete against its much larger booking competitor, Expedia Inc .
Earlier this year, HotelTonight secured a partnership with U.K. soccer team Chelsea F.C.
The company's other investors include Battery Ventures, US Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Coatue Management and First Round Capital, which also invested in the most recent round. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.