版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 7日 星期四 22:55 BJT

BRIEF-Hot Topic resumes trading up 28.9 percent

NEW YORK, March 7 Hot Topic Inc : * Resumes trading up 28.9 percent to $13.85; to be acquired by Sycamore Partners for $600 million
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐