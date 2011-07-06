UPDATE 1-Zumiez, Hot Topic June same-store sales beat estimates

* Zumiez June comps up 9.8 pct vs est 5.6 pct

* Hot Topic June comps up 0.4 pct vs est -2.4 pct (Adds analyst comment, details on Torrid, share movement)

BANGALORE, July 6 Teen retailers Zumiez Inc and Hot Topic Inc beat same-store sales estimates for June, as discounts brought in more shoppers to their stores .

Hot Topic, which sells licensed band and movie T-shirts, saw comparable sales, or those at stores open for at least a year, rise 0.4 percent in June. Analysts were expecting same-store sales to fall 2.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

San Jose, California-based Hot Topic, which has been cutting costs and revamping its stores to spur a turnaround, saw its Torrid division report a rise in same-store sales for the fifth month in a row.

Torrid, which sells apparel, shoes and accessories for plus-size teens and women, accounts for nearly a third of the company's sales.

"The (Torrid) comp certainly stands out favorably relative to the broader specialty retail sector and direct competitors to Torrid," Wall Street Strategies analyst Brian Sozzi said.

Hot Topic's June same-store sales report establishes it as one of the likely winners from the teen apparel space for the back-to-school season, Sozzi added.

Zumiez, which sells clothing and equipment for skaters, snowboarders and other action sports, posted a same-store sales growth of 9.8 percent in the month, beating analysts' estimates of 5.6 percent.

U.S. retailers are expected to report healthy sales gains for June, as bargains brought in nervous shoppers. Analysts, on average, expect them to post a 4.9 percent increase in June sales at stores open at least a year, according to Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Zumiez were up 2 percent at $26.85 after closing at $26.31. Hot Topic shares closed at $7.42 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)