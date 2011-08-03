UPDATE 1-Hot Topic July same-store sales beat estimates

* Comparable sales up 7.3 pct vs est 0.5 pct

* Sees Q2 loss/shr $0.08 vs est loss/shr $0.09 (Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Teen apparel retailer Hot Topic Inc posted same-store sales that blew past analyst expectations helped by better sales at its Torrid stores, and forecast a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss.

Hot Topic, which sells licensed band and movie T-shirts, saw comparable sales, or those at stores open for at least a year, rise 7.3 percent in July.

Analysts were expecting same-store sales to rise 0.5 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Sales at its Torrid stores rose 11.8 percent in July, compared with a 7.2 percent decrease last year.

The company now expects to post a net loss of 8 cents a share for the second-quarter, compared with analysts' expectation of a loss of 9 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of San Jose, California-based Hot Topic, closed at $7.47 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. They were trading up 2 percent at$7.62 after the bell. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)