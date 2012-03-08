UPDATE 2-Retailer Hot Topic sees 1st-qtr profit above estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.21 vs est $0.20

March 7 Teen apparel retailer Hot Topic Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and forecast a higher profit for the current quarter, as lower costs boost gross margins, sending its shares up 6.0 percent in after-hours trading.

Analysts were expecting the company to break even on sales of $166.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hot Topic, which also raised its quarterly dividend 14 percent, expects a first-quarter profit of 2 cents to 5 cents a share, on sales of $165 million to $170 million.

The company also said same-store sales at its namesake business rose in the mid-single digit in the first five weeks date of the current quarter, helped by strong demand for apparel and accessories related to the upcoming science-fiction movie, "The Hunger Games."

The mall-and-web-based specialty retailer has a license to sell merchandise for the movie which is scheduled to release later this month.

Hot Topic has been cutting costs and revamping its stores and merchandise. Last March, it named former head of children's clothing retailer Gymboree Corp, Lisa Harper, as its Chief Executive.

After taking over, Harper took direct responsibility for merchandising and discontinued ShockHound.com, the company's website that sold music merchandise and MP3s.

Under the executive, results have steadily improved and the stock had risen over 70 percent through Wednesday since her appointment just less than a year ago.

The company posted a fourth-quarter net income of $9 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with a loss of $0.6 million, or 1 cent a share, last year.

Sales fell 1.0 percent to $209.9 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 20 cents a share on revenue of $209.3 million.

Gross margins increased to 35.4 percent from 32.2 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company were up at $9.30 after the bell. They closed at $8.79 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.