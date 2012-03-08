UPDATE 2-Retailer Hot Topic sees 1st-qtr profit above estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.21 vs est $0.20
* Sales $209.9 mln vs est $209.3 mln
* Sees Q1 EPS $0.02-$0.05 vs est $0.00
* Shares rise 6 pct after the bell
March 7 Teen apparel retailer Hot Topic
Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings
and forecast a higher profit for the current quarter, as lower
costs boost gross margins, sending its shares up 6.0 percent in
after-hours trading.
Analysts were expecting the company to break even on sales
of $166.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hot Topic, which also raised its quarterly dividend 14
percent, expects a first-quarter profit of 2 cents to 5 cents a
share, on sales of $165 million to $170 million.
The company also said same-store sales at its namesake
business rose in the mid-single digit in the first five weeks
date of the current quarter, helped by strong demand for apparel
and accessories related to the upcoming science-fiction movie,
"The Hunger Games."
The mall-and-web-based specialty retailer has a license to
sell merchandise for the movie which is scheduled to release
later this month.
Hot Topic has been cutting costs and revamping its stores
and merchandise. Last March, it named former head of children's
clothing retailer Gymboree Corp, Lisa Harper, as its Chief
Executive.
After taking over, Harper took direct responsibility for
merchandising and discontinued ShockHound.com, the company's
website that sold music merchandise and MP3s.
Under the executive, results have steadily improved and the
stock had risen over 70 percent through Wednesday since her
appointment just less than a year ago.
The company posted a fourth-quarter net income of $9
million, or 21 cents a share, compared with a loss of $0.6
million, or 1 cent a share, last year.
Sales fell 1.0 percent to $209.9 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 20 cents a share on
revenue of $209.3 million.
Gross margins increased to 35.4 percent from 32.2 percent in
the year-ago quarter.
Shares of the company were up at $9.30 after the bell. They
closed at $8.79 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.