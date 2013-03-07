CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Sycamore Partners to take Hot Topic private for $600 mln

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects paragraph 5 to say Stefan Kaluzny is no longer a director at Zale Corp, Apogee Retail and Eddie Bauer)
* Deal at $14/share represents 30 pct premium to Wednesday close
* Hot Topic shares rise 29.8 pct in morning trade
* Hot Topic's top shareholder backs deal
March 7 Private equity firm Sycamore partners will take teen apparel retailer Hot Topic Inc private in a $600 million deal, adding to a retail portfolio that includes Talbots Inc.
Sycamore, founded by retail industry veteran Stefan Kaluzny in 2011, will pay $14 per share in cash, a 30 percent premium to Hot Topic's Wednesday close on the Nasdaq.
Hot Topic shares rose almost 30 percent to a six-year high of $13.95 in morning trade on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
Sycamore Partners acquired women's apparel retailer Talbots for $193.3 million last year and is in negotiations to acquire Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd for $586.6 million.
Kaluzny is a former retail specialist at the well-known PE firm Golden Gate Capital, and has previously served on the boards of retailers Zale Corp, Apogee Retail and Eddie Bauer.
Apparel chains such as Hot Topic that cater mainly to teenage shoppers have struggled with a sales slowdown as its core customer base has much less discretionary income in a weak economy.
California-based Hot Topic, known for its music and movie merchandise, saw unprecedented demand for apparel based on the Twilight movie series in 2009, helping it post its biggest full-year revenue of $761.07 million and making it one of the top performers in the teen retail industry that year.
However, sales have been on a gradual decline since then and the company reported 2012 sales of $697.9 million.
Hot Topic's revenue in the past three quarters have missed Wall Street estimates.
Hot Topic Chief Executive Lisa Harper and top shareholder Becker Drapkin Management LP have signed agreements indicating they support the deal, Hot Topic said in a statement.
Harper and Becker Drapkin together hold about 8.9 percent of the Hot Topic shares.
Guggenheim Securities is advising Hot Topic on the deal while Cooley LLP is its legal adviser.
Sycamore is being advised by BofA Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Don Sebastian)
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.