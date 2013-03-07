版本:
Sycamore Partners to acquire Hot Topic for $600 mln

March 7 Teen apparel retailer Hot Topic Inc said it will be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners for about $600 million.

Sycamore will pay $14 per share, a 30 percent premium to Hot Topic's Wednesday close of $10.75 on the Nasdaq.
