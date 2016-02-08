Houlihan Lokey says U.S. head of M&A group has died

NEW YORK Feb 8 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey
said on Monday that it is saddened by the loss of Gregg
Feinstein, its U.S. head of mergers and acquisitions.
"His contribution to our business was significant, and his
warmth and generosity was well-known among his clients,
colleagues and friends," the bank said in an emailed statement.
"He will be sorely missed."
The bank did not give details of the cause or timing of
Feinstein's death.
Feinstein was well known in the activist shareholder sector,
where Houlihan Lokey led all banks in the practice of advising
activist hedge funds on their investments into publicly traded
companies.
Before joining Houlihan Lokey in 2005, Feinstein ran the M&A
Group at Jefferies & Company.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty)